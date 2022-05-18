MNA’s bail extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PMLN’s MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case by June 1.

The PMLN leader appeared before the court and marked his attendance. The counsel of Barjees extended his arguments after which the court extended his interim bail by June 1. As per case details, the NAB had initiated an inquiry against Barjees for amassing assets beyond means and a call-up notice in this regard was issued to him in 2019.

However, Barjees Tahir first approached the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail but the matter was sent to accountability court after an amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance wherein accountability courts were empowered to hear bail petitions. Barjees is on interim bail for more than a year.