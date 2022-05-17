 
Dry, hot weather forecast

By APP
May 17, 2022

BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours. The maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the minimum 29 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

