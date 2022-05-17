MWMC launches Clean Punjab Campaign

MULTAN: Like other parts of the province, the Multan Waste Management Company launched the Clean Punjab Campaign on Monday.

The Punjab government had directed all the waste management companies across the province to implement a four-month short term cleaning plan with a special focus on cleanliness in the neglected and less privileged areas.

The government had ordered to submit a timeline of cleanliness, manpower used, details of machinery and resources. It had been directed to formulate a coordinated action plan for the implementation of the project and to upload the cleanliness activities on the dashboard on a daily basis.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar directed the company management to strictly implement a short term cleanliness plan. While commenting on the short term cleanliness plan, he said that union councils would be targeted for zero waste on a daily basis and the citizens would see a visible change in cleanliness. Monitoring would be done and officials of Secretariat of Local Government Department would pay surprise visits for checking, he added.