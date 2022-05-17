LAHORE: Time is running out and the economy is operating without a steward who could take some bold decisions. The country is on the edge of something steep, and public appeasing or economic prudence would decide the fate of the state.

This is no time for politics. This is not the time to cling to power at the cost of the country's existence. We should think of our country and not of our rule. If one opponent is not prepared to listen to reason, tackle them firmly within the law or surrender.

Petroleum product rates must be increased forthwith even if it proves the most unpopular decision. Take difficult decisions now before going for fresh elections. The onus of a bad economy would fall on the present government and the economy would get worse with the passage of time.

Someone must come forward and take steps that ensure a smooth economy in future. Losing power should not come in the way of taking brave steps. In 1990s when Indian Congress was in power the then finance minister Manmohan Singh came up with an economic package for the Indians, it was the footprint to open a highly protected Indian economy. At that time, the Indian prime minister asked his finance minister if it would benefit the party in the next elections.

He made it clear that if the reform package was implemented, the party might lose the elections, but the country would be on a sustained growth path.

Despite that warning, the then Indian prime minister gave a go ahead to the proposal. As predicted, Indian Congress lost the next elections, but India has never looked back since then. It is today one of the most vibrant global economies.

Those countries do not prosper where politicians remain shy of uprooting vested interest or bringing fairness and transparency in the economy. Someone must come forward and muster the courage to announce far reaching, fair, and transparent reforms where no one is a sacred cow, where everyone enjoys equal opportunities, and moves forward.

All schools have the same standard, all health facilities are in the reach of the poor. We need a society where each person has access to pure drinking water, where the state services are provided equally to both the rich and poor.

We need a system where only criminals fear the law enforcing agencies and the poor live with dignity and without fear if they have done nothing wrong. The state must not allow thieves and law breakers to whiten their wealth through amnesty schemes.

All wealth whitened through such schemes in the past must be subjected to full tax (if not the penalty that tax evaders deserve. Politicians must not have any say in appointments and promotions, which must be based on pure merit.

It could be seniority plus passing of the departmental examinations. The judge from lower courts to higher must be elevated on the basis of the number of cases decided by him during his tenure at lower courts that have also been approved at higher level.

Bureaucratic posts must be for tenure of at least two years and except for proven misconduct no authority could remove him. This goes for commissioners, deputy commissioners, and even station house officers (SHOs).

Manmohan Singh is not in power, but he is revered by all Indian politicians for the courage he exhibited to change growth in India from a growth of 2-3 percent to 9 percent. Pakistan needs such a vision!