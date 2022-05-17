Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Weather in the City remained cloudy and no change was witnessed in mercury here on Monday while Met office warned that heatwave would continue with scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials warned that heatwave would continue in most parts of the country during this week due to which people should take precautionary measures. They said continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that very hot weather was expected in most plain areas. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal and Dera Ismail Khan where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it remained at 45.3°C and minimum was 29.7°C.