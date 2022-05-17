Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Weather in the City remained cloudy and no change was witnessed in mercury here on Monday while Met office warned that heatwave would continue with scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials warned that heatwave would continue in most parts of the country during this week due to which people should take precautionary measures. They said continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that very hot weather was expected in most plain areas. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal and Dera Ismail Khan where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it remained at 45.3°C and minimum was 29.7°C.
LAHORE:On the direction of CM Hamza Shehbaz, Lahore Waste Management Company accelerated mechanical sweeping and...
LAHORE:Punjab University on Monday arranged a special discussion on the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations...
LAHORE:The first meeting of the steering committee of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation of...
LAHORE:Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema has lauded Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for...
LAHORE:For promoting green and well-maintained tourist spots in Punjab, the tourism department will deploy waste...
LAHORE:A review meeting was held, on Monday under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique...
Comments