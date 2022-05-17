Security demanded for hearing of high profile cases

Rawalpindi:The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Afzal Majoka has written a letter to City Police Officer (CPO) on Monday, to provide foolproof security arrangements around his court for hearing of three high profile cases today (Tuesday).

The court in his letter number 89, written to CPO Omar Saeed Malik, ordered him to provide foolproof security arrangements to start hearing of three cases to murder to avoid any incident in the court.

The case number 698 registered with Police Station (Saddar Baroni) under Section of 302, in which accused party killed a sub-inspector in 2020. The second case registered with the Police Station (Chountra) in which accused party murdered nine people including women and children. The police registered this case under Sections of 148, 149 and 302 in 2020. The accused party was continuously murdering the people of other party.

The third case was of Wajiha Swati murder, registered with Police Station (Morgha). In this case, the ex-husband of Wajiha Swati, an American national Pakistani, killed her in October 17, 2021.