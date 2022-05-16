Not a drop to drink

This refers to the editorial, ‘Food insecurity’ (May13). Pakistan is in the middle of political and economic crises, and a majority of cabinet members are in London, posting photos on their social media accounts. The PTI is conducting rallies and protesting for the sovereignty of the country, enjoying huge public support. However, no party is paying attention to the plight of people in rural areas, who are subjected to water shortages and food insecurity.
On the one hand, the economy is in shambles, while on the other, people in Dera Bugti are dying due to a water shortage. The same water scarcity also results in low food production. Our policymakers must revisit the plan of national security by stressing water and food insecurity as major grounds to work on. Otherwise, it will be too late to save people from natural disasters.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
