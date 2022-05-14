27th Apex Committee meeting: Sindh CM directs LEAs to act against outlaws

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over the 27th Provincial Apex Committee meeting, on Friday directed the law-enforcement agencies to launch targeted operations against 787 repeat offenders, 540 drug dealers, and 244 land-grabbers identified in the province through an extensive exercise.

The Apex Committee also decided to carry out an intelligence-based combing operation against anti-social and anti-state elements to curb the terrorist incidents taking place in the city.

The meeting was attended by the provincial ministers, including Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Sindh Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen M. Saeed, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Advocate General Sindh, IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, DG Rangers Major Gen Iftikhar Chaudhry, Prosecutor General, Adl IGs of Karachi, CTD, Special Branch, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, provincial heads of intelligence agencies and other concerned officers.

The Apex Committee, at the outset of the meeting, was told that different bodies have been constituted by different agencies to unearth the mastermind of the attack Saddar attack and those behind the attack on Chinese teachers.

The meeting was informed that through an extensive exercise to scrutinise the criminal record of the criminals operating in the city, 787 lawless persons have been identified as repeat offenders.

The meeting was told that street crime cases have increased to 3,939 per month in 2002. The task of installation of trackers in motorcycles was assigned to the newly-appointed Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The CM said that 27 out of 57-kilometer roads have been constructed in Katcha areas and directed the chief secretary to ensure the allocation of more funds in the next budget, so the remaining portions of the roads could be constructed.

It was pointed out in the meeting that during different protests and rallies, the slogans were raised against the state and state institutions. The CM directed the police and Rangers to monitor such elements and take action against them.