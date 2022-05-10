Veterans express solidarity with Army, its leadership

KARACHI: The retired army officers have also come to the fore to defend the institution after former prime minister Imran Khan levelled serious allegations on the armed forces while addressing a rally in Abbottabad on Sunday.
“We are united for the Pakistan Army and its leadership,” said the retired army officers, adding, “We could be blamed for anything except an act of treason.”Rejecting the allegations of conspiracy, they said that every soldier or officer has taken an oath to defend the motherland, adding that the Commander of the Pakistan Army is the pride of the nation.
