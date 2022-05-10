The new CM

Now that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been elected as Punjab’s chief minister, he should focus on excellent governance if he wants to maintain his political hold in the province. Despite the fact that the PTI tried every trick to stop him from assuming charge, he managed to take the oath. Hamza Shehbaz should know that the people of Punjab will scrutinize his performance. He cannot afford to falter.

The PTI’s aggressive and contentious election campaigns will mercilessly dent his support base in case he makes any mistakes. The people of Pakistan will now closely watch whether he has the ability to manage the Imran Khan-led march to Islamabad.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan