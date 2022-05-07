Hamza orders action against necrophilia incidents

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has ordered the Sahiwal and Gujranwala commissioners and RPOs to take action on the mutilation of corpses in Gujrat and Okara.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has sought reports from the Gujranwala commissioners and RPO about the mutilation of corpses in Gujrat of a differently-abled girl and directed to immediately arrest the accused. Any necrophilia incident is intolerable, he warned.

The Chief Minister Punjab also sought reports from the Sahiwal commissioner and RPO about the desecration of a girl’s corpse at Okara’s Janay Maula cemetery and directed stern action against necrophiles. Meanwhile, the PS B Division police have registered a case and arrested two persons including a gravedigger.