NUML among THE rankings

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has attained yet another milestone by achieving 601-800 global ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022.
According to details, NUML has achieved 11th position amongst Pakistani Universities. In the category of ‘Quality Education’ it has been ranked 4th at Pakistan level and 101-200 globally. The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking is the only global ranking that assesses universities’ impact on society in line with the SDGs. NUML participated for the first time in THE Impact Rankings and the results are quite hopeful.
