Man who strangled wife four days ago held

The Gulistan-e-Jauhar police on Wednesday arrested a man who had allegedly strangled his wife to death.

According to the police, the suspect killed his wife, namely Wazira Bibi, to death on May 1. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, namely Saeed. The complainant had nominated the victim’s brother, Akhtar, and Akhtar’s brothers, Shahnawaz and Aqeel, in the FIR. During the initial investigation, the suspect confessed to killing his wife with the help of his brothers. The police said they had been conducting raids to arrest Akhtar’s brothers. Further investigation is under way.

Four suffer burns

Four women suffered burn injuries when a Suzuki hi-roof caught fire. The Soldier Bazaar police said the fire broke out in the vehicle at a petrol pump on MA Jinnah Road. The petrol pump management had already doused the blaze when firefighters reached the scene. The victims were taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance.