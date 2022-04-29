KU incident being used to tarnish image of Baloch nation: female MPs

QUETTA: Following the suicide attack on the premises of the University of Karachi which killed three Chinese teachers and a driver on Tuesday, member of the Balochistan Assembly from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Bushra Rind said that the incident is being used to tarnish the image of the Baloch nation.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development and Climate Change Mahjabeen Sheran and ex-minister for defence production and BAP MNA Zubaida Jalal in Quetta, Rind condemned the suicide attack in the strongest terms and said that the incident was being used to give a bad name to the Baloch nation, adding that “no one will be happy with such actions”.

She further added that attempts were made by “external forces” to worsen the situation in Balochistan. Speaking about the suicide bomber involved in the attack, who has been identified as Shari Baloch, Rind said that her husband was taken into custody for interrogation a day ago.

“Shari's husband has revealed that she was mentally ill and was on medication,” Rind shared with journalists. “This incident is also an attempt to keep Baloch women away from education. I am here today to bring an end to the negative impression which is being projected against Baloch women.”

She further said that while “foreign elements” are trying hard to eradicate love and harmony from Pakistan, it would be impossible for them to succeed. ‘Far-reaching implications’ Zubaida Jalal expressed sorrow over the deaths of innocent people and said this was a painful time for

Pakistan. “For the first time, a woman was involved in a suicide attack. This is very unfortunate,” the BAP leader said, noting that the attack would have “far-reaching implications” on the area where she hailed from.

“She must have not even thought about that. Such incidents have occurred in the past and just like before, we will have to work together to counter them,” Jalal said.

Jalal lamented that “no one” had ever thought that a Baloch woman would be involved in a suicide attack, but said that the facts behind the incident would come to light once the investigation concludes.

Suicide bomber ‘mentally ill’ Speaking to journalists, Mahjabeen Sheran said it was unfortunate that she and the suicide bomber hailed from the same area — Kech.

“The suicide bomber's husband was arrested and he has admitted that she was mentally ill. It is noteworthy that she hailed from a respectable family,” Sheran said. The lawmaker said once the probe ends, people will get to know why the woman was involved in the suicide attack. Sheran lashed out at those using women for their “cowardly act” and that they would never achieve their goals.