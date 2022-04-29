‘March furniture exports up 80pc’

LAHORE: Country’s furniture exports registered an increase of 80.3 percent in March of the current fiscal as compared to the corresponding period last year, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) reported on Thursday.

The volume of furniture exports touched Rs179 million in comparison with Rs99 million in the same period last corresponding year, PFC chief executive officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said.

Ashfaq was of the view that the furniture industry had potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs.

It could significantly contribute to exports, however, need the government’s attention in terms of incentives and facilitation, he added.

He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch to record figures.

Ashfaq hoped the furniture sector would grow and flourish in days to come, saying the business community had pinned high expectations on the government for providing facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.