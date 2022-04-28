‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ cast appears in Geo Pakistan

KARACHI: The cast of JB Films, Geo films and Mastermind’s Eid film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” appeared in Geo News show “Geo Pakistan”. Talking to hosts Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah, actress Saba Qamar said the film is full of comedy and romance. “I hope people will like the movie. The movie tackle emotions.

Social issues have also been identified,” she added. Actor Zahid Khan said direction and production of the film is excellent and now it is up to the moviegoers to rate the film. It was sheer hard work where no one compromised on the quality. Actor Syed Jibran said after reading the script, he had was compelled to do the role. I have never worked before with hardworking, sincere actress like Saba Qamar.