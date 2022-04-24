Egyptian journalist visits press club

LAHORE : Dr Abeer Saadi, a world-renowned Egyptian journalist and media trainer based in Germany, visited Lahore Press Club here on Saturday.
Dr Altafullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, FC College, UMT lecturers Omar Farooqi and Moazzam Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.
Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Shiraz Hasnat, members of governing body Zaheer Sheikh and Dr Shujaat Hamid welcomed the distinguished guests at the press club.
Dr Saadi is an international journalist and leading media trainer whose book on women’s safety has been published in collaboration with Unicef.
It has also been translated into Arabic and Turkish language.
The press club president apprised the distinguished guests about the aims and objectives of the press club and the facilities provided to journalists. The guests were taken on a tour of different sections of the club.
Dr Abeer Saadi said that he was happy to come to Lahore Press Club and offered his services for training journalists. He was presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the club.
LAHORE: At least eleven people were killed while 951 injured in 919 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE : IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan applauded police force for making foolproof security arrangements on...
LAHORE : Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that 1470 complaints of...
LAHORE : Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem has urged upon the nurses to set the goal of...
Islamabad : The collapse of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Iran-Saudi dialogue could forge a renewed set of...
LAHORE : An additional district and session’s court on Saturday issued arrest warrants to a witness in murder case...
Comments