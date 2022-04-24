Egyptian journalist visits press club

LAHORE : Dr Abeer Saadi, a world-renowned Egyptian journalist and media trainer based in Germany, visited Lahore Press Club here on Saturday.

Dr Altafullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, FC College, UMT lecturers Omar Farooqi and Moazzam Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Shiraz Hasnat, members of governing body Zaheer Sheikh and Dr Shujaat Hamid welcomed the distinguished guests at the press club.

Dr Saadi is an international journalist and leading media trainer whose book on women’s safety has been published in collaboration with Unicef.

It has also been translated into Arabic and Turkish language.

The press club president apprised the distinguished guests about the aims and objectives of the press club and the facilities provided to journalists. The guests were taken on a tour of different sections of the club.

Dr Abeer Saadi said that he was happy to come to Lahore Press Club and offered his services for training journalists. He was presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the club.