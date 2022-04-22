Man shot dead over land dispute

A 35-year-old man was shot dead inside his house in Sohrab Goth on Thursday. The victim’s wife told police that two armed men entered their house after Fajr prayers and opened fire on her husband, Asif Faqir, killing him on the spot. She added that she was in the other room when the incident took place. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said Faqir ran the rental property business, and he was killed a few hours before he was supposed to go to court for a hearing of a case involving a land dispute. The man might have been killed over the land dispute, police suspected. Separately, a man who had been killed on Tuesday in a firing incident in Baldia Town was identified as Qamaruz Zaman. Police said the deceased hailed from Rawalpindi and was an absconder in a murder case registered against him in Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

Two-year-old girl drowns in tank

A minor girl drowned in an underground water tank at a house in Karachi’s Haroonabad area on Thursday. Police said the incident took place at a house in Haroonabad within the limits of the Site police station. The girl was identified as two-year-old Anum, daughter of Ghareeb Khan. The body was taken to a hospital from where her family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a teenage boy was killed after a train hit him near Kala Pul. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased person was yet to be identified.

Similarly, another man, who is yet to be identified, was killed after a train hit him in Malir. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate traffic accidents in the city. Police said 20-year-old Ibrahim was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Sakhi Hassan flyover in North Nazimabad.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, 17-year-old Abdur Rehman was killed in a road accident on the PIDC flyover. The body was transported to JPMC.