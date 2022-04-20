PSB invites applications for key posts without Finance Division’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) hierarchy continued to float written policies set forth for hiring the officials on the key posts, completing the application process without bringing into the knowledge of Finance Division.

‘The News’ has learnt the process of inviting applications for the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Director Coordination, Superintending Engineer, Director HR, Director PSB Coaching Karachi, Director PSB Coaching Lahore and Deputy Director IT have already been completed with numerous applications for the posts. The PSB’s Board has already set criteria for the recruitment process, mentioning the Board could go ahead with such appointments in concurrence with the Finance Division.

Surprisingly, no such approval was sought from the Finance Division before advertising these posts, meaning the PSB under Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman has committed a gross violation of the laid down rules.

‘The News’ when took up the matter with the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as to why some key posts were advertised and applications were sought without the approval of the Finance Division (as is approved by the PSB Board), the official also expressed his surprise, saying that it was unconstitutional on part of the PSB to invite applications without getting approval from the Finance Division.

“This could have far-reaching implications and those involved in inviting applications without the Finance Division’s approval will have to answer it,” the official said.

The official added that the ministry had directed the PSB through a letter not to move any further on the hiring of officials for these lucrative posts.

“We have asked the concerned officials in the PSB just today not to move any further till the time the Finance Division approves hiring of the officials on new posts.”

It has been learnt that the efforts were on by some quarters in the PSB to accommodate some close relatives and friends silently on these posts amid the wave of uncertainty that gripped the country during the last few weeks.

With Minister for IPC Ehsaanur Rehman Mazari in the chair now, it is believed that all the unconstitutional measures taken by the PSB’s hierarchy in the recent past would be nullified.

There is resentment within the PSB’s offices, with officials complaining to be deprived of their due status, leaving their future in the corridor of uncertainty.

“The new PSB Constitution has numerous flaws which require immediate attention. Neither this PSB constitution would have anything special to benefit Pakistan sports nor would it be of any help for the welfare of PSB staff and workers.

Under the new constitution, we have lost our medical allowance and due promotion. Secondly, such a PSB constitution would trigger controversies and tussles between the stakeholders, thus resulting in damaging the overall sports development structure in the country,” one of the leading PSB officials who requested not to be named said.

He added that the PSB officials and workers were planning to meet the new minister soon. “We have numerous concerns regarding the PSB Constitution and working of the PSB in recent times. We want to brief the minister on all these developments.”