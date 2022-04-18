Imran rejects ‘sham’ Punjab Assembly polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday rejected what he called the sham mafia-captured ‘elections’ and said what had happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions.

“No one was in the chair conducting the supposed elections, a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured ‘elections’. Imported government is not acceptable,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, former premier also thanked the people of Karachi and wrote, “Thank you Karachi for your momentous and passionate support for our jalsa last night. This is our fight for democracy and the sovereignty of Pakistan and against a US-initiated regime change conspiracy abetted by local abettors and corrupt mafia”. Separately, he wished Christian citizens a happy Easter and tweeted, “wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter”.