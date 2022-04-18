Imran rejects ‘sham’ Punjab Assembly polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday rejected what he called the sham mafia-captured ‘elections’ and said what had happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions.
“No one was in the chair conducting the supposed elections, a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured ‘elections’. Imported government is not acceptable,” he said in a tweet.
In another tweet, former premier also thanked the people of Karachi and wrote, “Thank you Karachi for your momentous and passionate support for our jalsa last night. This is our fight for democracy and the sovereignty of Pakistan and against a US-initiated regime change conspiracy abetted by local abettors and corrupt mafia”. Separately, he wished Christian citizens a happy Easter and tweeted, “wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter”.
HARIPUR: The district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on bathing in Khanpur reservoir and its extensions...
Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry group chairman and former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram, JCCI former president...
GUJRANWALA: The Christian community celebrated Easter with zeal and enthusiasm across the division on Sunday. The day...
JHANG: Punjab Social Welfare Secretary Sumaira Samad Sunday visited Darul Aman. On the occasion the secretary said the...
TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman allegedly killed her husband by administering poison to him at Kamalia on Sunday.Reportedly,...
The commissioner said complete record of distribution of gunny bags and procurement of wheat should be compiled
