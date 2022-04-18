Reflecting on evolution of culture through time and technology

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until April 22. According to the artist, this series of paintings highlights the impact South Asian settlements have had on the religion and culture of South Asia.

Mahmood says that coming from a colonial background, we have a variety of cultural and religious influences. Over time, technology has massively impacted faiths and traditions to an extent where we feel our cultural norms and practices have evolved, he adds.

He says that his work reflects on the evolution as well as the transformation of religion and culture through time and technology. Mahmood graduated in miniature painting with honours from Lahore’s National College of Arts in 2004. He then went on to receive his Master of Fine Arts degree in visual arts from the Punjab University’s College of Art and Design in Lahore.

He participated in various group shows following his graduation and held his first solo show in New Delhi, India, in 2008. Since then he has displayed his works in various art galleries nationally and internationally. He lives and works in Lahore, serving as permanent faculty at the College of Art and Design.

From 2009 to 2010 he was a lecturer at Lahore’s Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design. From 2006 to 2009 he was a lecturer in the Fine Arts Department of Faisalabad’s Government College University. From 2007 to 2008 he was the head of and the thesis incharge at the Miniature Painting Department of the same university.

In 2015 his solo exhibition titled ‘Break the Shape, Kill the Shine’ was held at Karachi’s Art Chowk Gallery. In 2009 his solo exhibition was held at Lahore’s Drawing Room Gallery. In 2008 his solo exhibition titled ‘BETWIXT’ was held at New Delhi’s Anant Art Gallery.

In 2012 he was a part of a two-person exhibition titled ‘CONVERSATION’ with Attiya Shaukat at the Canvas Gallery. In 2011 he was a part of a two-person exhibition with Habiba Zaman Khan at the Khaas Gallery. In 2006 he was a part of a two-person exhibition with Hajrah Yousaf Khan at the same gallery.

In 2019 he was a part of a group exhibition titled ‘Canvas & Colleagues’ that was curated by Dr Naela Aamir and held at the Punjab University. That same year he was a part of a group exhibition at Karachi’s Nomad Art Gallery that was curated by Dr Sumera Jawad.

In 2013 he was a part of a group exhibition at the American Embassy in Islamabad. In 2011 he was a part of a group exhibition in Switzerland. In 2009 he was a part of a group exhibition at Lahore’s Vogue Art Gallery.

In 2008 he was a part of a group exhibition curated by Imran Qureshi at the National College of Arts. That same year he was a part of a group exhibition at Lahore’s Ejaz Art Gallery.

In 2007 he was a part of a group exhibition in Bombay that was curated by Hishi & Ritu. That same year he was a part of three group exhibitions at the Canvas Gallery, as well as a miniature exhibition curated by Imran Qureshi at Islamabad’s National Art Gallery.

In 2005 he was a part of a group exhibition titled ‘SEGREGATION’ at the Anant Art Gallery. That same year he was a part of a group exhibition at Karachi’s Chawkandi Art Gallery as well as the Khaas Gallery.

In 2004 he was a part of a group exhibition titled ‘USTAD & SHAGIRD’ at the National College of Arts. That same year he was a part of a thesis exhibition at the same college. He also conducted an art workshop at the Beacon House School in 2005.

In 2000 he received the Certificate of Dramatic Society ‘The End’ at the National College of Arts’ annual festival. In 2001 he received the Certificate of Decoration ‘Nautanki & Skits’ at the college’s summer festival.

In 2002 he received the Certificate of Skits writing and solo performance at the college’s annual festival. In 2003 he received the Certificate of Skits at the college’s convocation.

In 2013 he received the merit award at the 27th annual exhibition of Lahore’s Alhamra Art Council. In 2004 he received the Honours in Final Thesis, Miniature Painting, at the National College of Arts.

In 1999 he won a competition of jewellery designing in Zaragali and received a certificate from the World Gold Council. In 2003 he was a director for skits at the National College of Arts’ summer festival.