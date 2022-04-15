Omar Associates-Umer Enterprises match ends in tie

KARACHI: The Group B fixture of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 between Omar Associates and Umer Enterprises ended in a dramatic tie here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 168 off 20 overs, Omar Associates looked in complete command of the situation as they entered the final over needing only seven runs with as many as six wickets in hand. But the pair of Iqbal Shaikh and Gohar Ali managed only four singles and a couple in the over delivered by Ali Abbas and the game produced the unlikeliest of results.

Iqbal remained undefeated on 51 off 38 balls. Opener Hanif-ur-Rahman (51 off 34 balls) and Imran Javed (38 off 26 balls) also batted well after the soft dismissal of skipper Jaffer Qureshi in the opening over.

Earlier Ali Iqbal, declared Man of the Match, held the Umer Enterprises innings together with 75 off 50 balls to take his team to a competitive 167 despite being rocked by the spin duo of Jaffer Qureshi (3-28) and Tahir Khan (3-41).