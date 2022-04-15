Robbers shoot man dead, father injured after looting shop in Surjani

Robbers shot dead a young man and injured his father in Surjani Town, while eight other people were injured in separate shooting incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

Surjani Town police said two armed men arrived at a steel shop and looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables. While they were fleeing on a motorcycle, shop owner Shahzad, 50, and 20-year-old son, Abbas Shahzad, came outside to look. The robbers saw the two coming out of the shop and opened fire, killing Abbas and wounding his father.

Responding to reports, rescuers arrived at the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Separately, two brothers were injured during a clash over a personal enmity at Lyari’s Jogi Chowk. They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical assistance, where they were identified as 19-year-old Nabi Bukhsh and Abdul Waris, 7.

In a similar incident, three people were wounded during a clash between two groups in Orangi Town. They were taken to the ASH, where they were identified as Hashim, Khaliq and Jahanzaib.

In the Kalakot police remits, 42-year-old Israr Ahmed was injured during a clash in Lyari. He was taken to the CHK. Separately, a security guard of a private company, Himmat Abro, 45, was wounded after unidentified suspects opened fire on him within the remits of the Sachal police remits. Moreover, Abdur Rehman was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Korangi Industrial Area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.