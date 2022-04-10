Fayyaz gives cash award to snooker champion

LAHORE : World’s youngest snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev at his office here on Saturday.

The CCPO presented cash award, honorary shield and souvenir to the champion on behalf of the Punjab Police. SP Admin Atif Nazir, DSP Kashif Dogar, Ahsan Ramzan’s coach Shahid Hussain, manager Imran Noshahi and others were also present. The CCPO said the youth should focus all their attention on constructive activities and work in any field with full determination. He said sports activities promote an atmosphere of healthy competition in society and good athletes are a source of honour and respect for the country and the nation. Ahsan, a resident of Ichhra, had expressed his desire to meet the CCPO Lahore. He thanked the Lahore police chief for his hospitality. In his message to parents, Ahsan said parents should encourage their children towards sports and constructive activities so that they could perform at their best as athletes.

