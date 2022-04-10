Oblivionaires

A 16-year-old girl from Islamabad, Pakistan has won ‘The New York Times’’ Invent a World challenge after she suggested a noun for some leaders of the globalized economy. Rohana Khattak has invented the word ‘oblivionaire’ that means a billionaire who chooses to be blind to the disparity and inequality that his or her wealth is creating.

This word is apt for our part of the world, especially within political circles where floor-crossing is a norm. The sad part is that some of these oblivious billionaires have accumulated wealth through illegal means. I wish our superior courts could look into this issue on priority.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad