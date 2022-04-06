Medical facility through health card: IHC serves notices on Health Ministry over plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on a petition of a man, seeking medical facility through the health card.

Reports said Chief Justice Athar Minallah converted the man’s plea into a petition and sought comments from the respondents till April 13. The court had also directed Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah to submit a report till next date.

The man, in his hand-written application, submitted that he was a poor man, and his son, an FSc student, was on the bed due to illness, and his treatment was very expensive. While, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, (PIMS) Islamabad refused to provide medicines to him on account of the health card. He prayed the court to order the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of the relevant medicines.