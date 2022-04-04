Poor guards paying price for PSB officials’ incompetence

ISLAMABAD: Two of the low-paid employees (security guards) fell victim to the mismanagement and incompetence of the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) and were transferred to other centers days ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

The guards were performing duties at the main gate of the PSB when they stopped a car holding number-plate of ministry for IPC with one of the high-ups in it. As strictly instructed by the PSB’s security director, the car went through the search.

The guards’ duty upset the official as he immediately called the DG PSB and asked why he was treated in such a way.

“We have been given orders by the concerned official not to let anyone in unless and until the vehicle goes through a complete search. We acted accordingly but we paid a heavy price for being poor and having no say.

“We have been transferred to different outstation centers. We are low-paid guards and try to look after our families with low income. We have been transferred to other centers only because we acted on the PSB’s instructions. Ramzan has already started. How would we manage our lives and our families while sitting hundred miles away? My appeal to high-ups is to think about their own families before issuing such orders and treating us in such a way,” one of the victims told ‘The News’.

As usual, the PSB DG did not respond to ‘The News’ query as to why these guards were transferred to other centers for fulfilling high-ups orders.