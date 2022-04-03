FPCCI president backs COAS statement

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that Pakistan's biggest trading partners are the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom at approximately $15.8 billion (Rs2.92 trillion) exports per year, while Pakistan’s exports to the United States are worth $6.5 billion (Rs1.2 trillion).
The FPCCI president, in statement, said that we greatly value our partners, however, in order to increase total exports in particular and total trade in general, it is absolutely necessary to explore new markets.
Irfan Sheikh expressed his full support to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement that the US and Europe are Pakistan’s main economic and trading partners.
