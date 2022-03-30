National Bodybuilding Contest: Muscleman from Peshawar lifts Mr Pakistan’s title

PESHAWAR: Tariq Khan of Pakistan Wapda and Gul Khan of Sindh claimed Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan titles in the 69th edition of the National Bodybuilding Contest held here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest.

Director-General Sports Khalid Khan, Imdadullah Memon, Director-General Sports of Wapda, Tariq Zafar, Sindh Bodybuilding Association president, President, KP Bodybuilding Association Sohail bin Qayyum, Secretary-General PBF Tariq Pervez, Secretary, KP Olympic Association, Zulfiqar Ali Butt were also present.

Tariq Khan, hailing from Peshawar, grabbed the title of Mr Pakistan.

“I will do my best to win back the title in the Asian Bodybuilding Contest and for this, my preparation is already underway,” Tariq Khan added.

Gul Khan of Sindh was declared as Junior Mr Pakistan after a tough contest with the Army, Wapda, Punjab and Higher Education Commission musclemen.

Overall, Wapda was adjudged first with 140 points, Pakistan Army second with 50 points, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa third with 37 points, Punjab fourth with 23 points and Railways was declared fourth with 15 points.

Wapda’s Zahid Khan, the winner, Wapda ‘s Mudassar was runner-up while Punjab’s Aftab Aslam was in third place in the National Championship. In the Men’s Physique 173cm category, Muhammad Fayyaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the winner, KP’s Emmad was the runner-up, while Sindh’s Zahid Karim was the third.

Police’s Aqeel-ur-Rehman is runner-up while Mohsin Raza of Police is third. Wapda’s Zubair Butt won the 90kg class, followed by Wapda Yaseen Khan while Rizwan Yousuf of Police stood third.

Akhtar Bilal of KP was adjudged third, Tariq Khan of Wapda was the winner in Mr Pakistan 100kg class, Akhtar Bilal of KP was runner-up and Omesh Jalil of Army stood third.

Kamran Bangash, KP DG Sports, gave away the prizes.