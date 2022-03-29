Zardari addresses Shehbaz as ‘prime minister’

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif as “Prime Minister” in the parliamentary party meeting of the united opposition on Monday.

The meeting was held before the National Assembly session, with Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, and attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, JWP chief Shahzain Bugti and legislators of the joint opposition. According to sources, an interesting situation arose when Asif Zardari addressed Shehbaz Sharif as “Prime Minister” and Rana Sanaullah as “Interior Minister.”

To it, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Zardari Sahib, you are intimidating the House by calling Rana Sanaullah Home Minister,” and according to sources, everybody laughed. In the joint press conference with Balochistan Awami Party leaders in which four MNAS of the party out of five announced joining the opposition, he again addressed Shehbaz Sharif as “Prime Minister.”