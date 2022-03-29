O/A level exams to start from April 25

KARACHI: The Cambridge International Examinations has announced that O and A level examinations will be held around the world, including Pakistan, on April 25 (during Ramzanul Mubarak).

The morning session has been reserved for Islamic Studies of O Level and AS Level English General paper. The examination centres have been finalised, while the exams will be held until June 10 and approximately 90,000 Pakistani candidates will take part in the examinations.

These exams are likely to affect the Pakistani students’ Eid celebrations. Although there will be no paper in the morning due to the possible first day of Eid on May 3, yet there will be an A Level Marine Science paper in the afternoon session. Interestingly, most Pakistani students do not take this subject. If Eid falls on May 2, the Pakistani students will be required to take the AS Level General English paper in the morning session and the AS Accounting Paper in the afternoon session.

It is worth noting that a large number of Muslim students from all over the world take these exams. Moreover, the British Council has announced that the Covid-19 vaccination will be mandatory for the participants above 12 years of age for all types of indoor gatherings, including educational activities. To ensure the safety of the students during May/June 2022 exams session, it will be mandatory for all the registered candidates above 12 years of age to be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

In a letter to school principals, the British Council said that the candidates without vaccination will not be allowed to take their exams, unless justified on medical grounds. At the British Council, the health and safety of our candidates, venue staff, examiners and exam staff, is of the highest priority and to ensure this, the policy has been implemented, it said.