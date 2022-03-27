‘AJK govt to improve quality of education’

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood has said the AJK government is all set to bring special education packages to improve the quality of education in the region.

The AJK president said this while addressing the inaugural function of the Additional Teaching Block of the Government Postgraduate College Mirpur on Saturday. “Since the education tops the government’s list of priorities, it has been decided that the problems of the Education Department would be addressed as soon as possible,” he said and added that though the literacy rate in AJK is higher than the other provinces of Pakistan, it still needs a lot of improvement in terms of standard and quality.”Education, health, construction and development are among our top priorities,” he said, adding that he would continue to serve the people of Mirpur till the last breath of his life.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India is bent on changing the demography of the occupied territory after abolishing the special status of the state on August 5, 2019. He said: “India wants to change the demography and install a Hindu chief minister there by redrawing the electoral maps in IIOJ&K. Kashmiris, he said, won’t allow this to happen. “I will continue to raise voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at all national and international platforms,” he said, adding that it was a matter of pride for him to represent Kashmiris at the recent meeting of the OIC. He hoped that the time is not far when Kashmiris’ sacrifices would bear fruit.