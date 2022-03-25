Rehan in National Junior Squash under-13 third round

KARACHI: Rehan Alamgir moved into third round of under-13 category in the National Junior Squash championship at RKJK squash complex here on Thursday.

In the second round, Rehan beat Ahmad Ali 11-4, 11-8, 11-9, Rana Ayan beat Sufiyan Shahid 11-2, 11-2, 11-6; Saifullah Bahadur thrashed M Bin Atif 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Shahzaib smashed Syed Savi 11-5, 11-0, 11-4; Haris Khalil defeated Amir Adnan 11-3, 11-9, 11-8; Huzaifa Shahid thrashed M Rehan 11-2, 11-4, 11-4; A Ahad smashed Umer Farooq 11-4, 11-0, 11-2; and Ahmad Khalil beat Raja Amir 11-6, 11-6, 11-5.

In the under-15 category, Azan Ali thrashed Kamran Khan 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Abdul Basit smashed Abdullah Shahid 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Usman Tahir smashed Nasrullah 11-2, 11-8, 11-9; Ubaidullah won against Rana Zohaib 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-5; Mustafa Irfan beat Zohaib Khan 11-2, 11-3, 11-0; Mobeen Khan beat Muhammad 11-2, 11-1, 11-6; and Abdullah Arsalan defeated Hariz Sheraz 11-3, 11-5, 11-8.

In the under-19 category, M Shoaib thrashed Hassan Pracha 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdur Rehman 11-6, 11-5, 11-1; Abdullah Rasheed smashed Rohan Amjad 11-6, 11-6, 12-10; Mutahir Ali beat M Said 11-5, 11-6, 11-9; Varus Asif defeated Abdullah Sadiq 11-5, 11-4, 11-9; Asher Butt won against Qasim Qadir 11-8, 11-5, 11-9; Umer Arshad defeated Talha Saeed 11-6, 11-9, 11-8; and Humza Zahid overpowered Talha Iqbal 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6.