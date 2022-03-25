SHC asks about status of universities dept, SPSC, PPRA

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the provincial advocate general to apprise the court if the universities & boards department, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) are working under the Government of Sindh.

The direction came on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) national and provincial lawmakers, including Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Kishwar Zehra, challenging the Sindh government’s decision to fill over 21,000 posts through the Sukkur IBA University.

The petitioners’ counsel Mohammad Tariq Mansoor said that in their November 11, 2019, meeting the cabinet had unanimously agreed to approve the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University as the only recognised government institution or testing service for the general screening of those who applied for recruitment in all government departments.

He said the IBA had illegally published an advertisement on its website about the recruitment process. He referred to certain details obtained from the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan that show the Sukkur IBA being incorporated on July 23, 2015.

He added that the authorisation and deputation of the Sukkur IBA to conduct screening is patently illegal and in violation of sections 3(3), 4(1) and 4(2) of the Sukkur IBA University Act.

The counsel said the SPSC’s function is to conduct tests and examinations for recruitment for initial appointments to posts related to the affairs of the provincial government. He requested the court to declare the government notification of recruitment of over 21,000 posts through the Sukkur IBA unlawful because the respondent was neither eligible nor competent to be awarded a contract for screening applicants for over 21,000 vacant posts.

He also requested the court to direct the government to conduct tests for the posts through the SPSC by publishing clear advertisements for each and every post in a transparent manner. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha also issued a notice to the IBA Karachi to ensure that someone well conversant with the case appears before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court said that if no one appears on behalf of the IBA, service on them will be deemed to be held good as there is an interim order operating in field since January 5, and as such this matter requires expeditious disposal. The petitioners’ counsel also sought time to file a rejoinder to the comments filed by the respondent.

On January 5 the SHC had suspended government notifications of recruitment of over 21,000 employees on posts of grade-1 to grade-15 in different government departments and conducting tests through the Sukkur IBA until further orders. The court has ordered against hiring government employees through the Sukkur IBA.