First phase of Margalla Avenue to be completed by July

Islamabad : The first phase of 33-km Margalla Road from GT Road to D-12 sector is likely to be completed till July as eighty percent of its work has been completed despite some technical issues.

According to the details, the carpeting of 3-km double road out of total 33-km road, construction of its side/protective walls and dividers have been fully completed. The sewerage system has also been developed and now the construction company is adding finishing touches to this portion of the road.

The Railway Bridge is likely to be completed till May that would connect the first portion with remaining part of the road. From this point next one kilometer area has been cleared by removing a small mountain. The levelling of next two kilometers has also been completed where double road would be constructed in the coming weeks.

The issue of graveyard that was falling in the alignment of the road has been amicably resolved. So the first phase of the project is likely to be completed within stipulated timeframe.

In the second phase, an 8-km road will be constructed from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University and after bypassing Bhara Kahu it will be linked with Murree Road.

The well-hyped project became controversial when it was launched because of its environmental consequences. The civil society organizations maintained that it would be a disaster for the residents of Sector D-12 and other nearby residential sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan timely interfered and directed the concerned authorities to conduct environmental impact assessment study and carry out project without damaging the natural environment.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), CDA under Section-12 to 15 of the CDA Ordinance 1960 is responsible for development and implementation of the master plan. The master plan was prepared in 1960 and approved by the federal cabinet. It describes major highways/roads network of the capital city.

It said that all-out efforts are being made to ensure protection of the national park and the road project is being carried out in line with the master plan of the city.