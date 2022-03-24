Space conference on March 28

Islamabad: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) in cooperation with Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Icesco) and Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) will inaugurate the ‘3rd International Conference on Space (ICS-2022) from 28 to 30 March, 2022, here.

The theme of the conference is ‘Role of Space Technology and Applications in Socio-Economic Development’. It aims at featuring ideas, achievements and way forwards on utilising space technology and its different applications for the welfare of human living, sustainable development and uplift of economy.