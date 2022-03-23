‘Strategic triangle’ can play role in Muslim World: Mushahid Hussain

Islamabad : Chairman, Pakistan-China Institute, and Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said that Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia can play a pivotal role in strengthening unity, economic development, and connectivity in the Muslim world.

“China is emerging as a key player in the Muslim world and this role is being enhanced also due to its ties with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he said while addressing a webinar. An Islama

bad-based think tank, P­a­k­­ist­an-China Institute, held a special Webinar that wel­comed Chin­a’s participation in the OIC and discussed how the Chinese system had delivered for their people, ranging from poverty alleviation to good governance.

The Webinar, which was held under the banner of the “Friends of Silk Road”, with the theme of ‘Whole Process People’s Democracy: Understanding the Chinese System’, started with opening remarks by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, in which he welcomed China’s participation in OIC. Mushahid also welcomed the close coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, enabling the invitation to China in the OIC, which was in recognition of China’s longstanding relationship and support to the Muslim World, adding that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia close collaboration was reminiscent of the brotherly bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that enabled the first successful OIC Summit in Pakistan at Lahore in 1974. In the context of changing geopolitics, Senator Musha­hid said that China is emerging as a key player in the Muslim world and this role is being enhanced also due to its ties with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He lauded the strategic shift in Saudi Arabia’s policies, both domestic and foreign, especially liberalization and opening up in Saudi society, economy, culture, plus policies curbing religious extremism and promotion of women’s rights, as well as improvement in Saudi Arabia’’s relations with Iran and Turkey. Mushahid saw the emergence of a “strategic tria­ngle” between Pakistan, Chi­na, and Saudi Arabia, which can play a pivotal role in strengthening unity, economic development, and connectivity in the Muslim world.

He said the strategic shift in Saudi Arabia was due to the enlightened leadership of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and there were now even discussions between Saudi Arabia and China for selling oil in RMB, the Chinese currency, instead of the US dollar, while in the summer of 2022, President Xi Jinping was likely to visit Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Crown Prince MBS was likely to visit Pakistan.