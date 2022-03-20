Islamabad:Prof Siraj Ahmed Shaikh from Coventry University, United Kingdom, has emphasised the maturity of the security domain and the importance of risk and risk ownership while dealing with cyber threats.

Dr Siraj was addressing a webinar on “Securing Pakistan’s Cyber Domain: Challenges and Opportunities” organised here at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). Dr Siraj said that local adoption of standards and best practices are very important in dealing with cyber-attacks. He also stressed the need for mature regulations while dealing with cyber threats.

Dr Haider Abbas from NUST said that global systems are increasingly complex, which growingly rely on the cyber world. These systems are at risk in the cyber domain which can be lethal for critical infrastructure, he said adding that Pakistan ranks 79 on the global cyber security index ranking 2020 in terms of measures taken. Pakistan is facing cyber-attacks against people, organisations and the government. Talking about lessons for Pakistan he suggested setting up of national vulnerability assessment centre and national crime and coordination centre.

Prof Khashif Kifayat from Air University said there are layers or categories of assets in terms of critical infrastructure. Bank, industry, business, government organisations are all part of it and should be protected and be prepared against cyber-attacks. He opined that national assets should be protected and there should be proper mechanisms in place but it is equally important to ensure compliance with security measures. He emphasised that the general public is also an asset and suggested that an awareness campaign by the government should be started focusing on children, women and people of all different ages.

Aamna Rafiq from ISS said that managing cyber defences only through approaches of traditional warfare is no longer effective. Keeping in view the porous digital boundaries, e-commerce, increasing number and sophistication of cyber-attacks, there is a need to develop awareness and acceptable practices that combine political, social, technical, economic and managerial aspects of cyber security culture from global to the individual level. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, director-general, ISS, concluded that while cyberspace has tremendous benefits, it can also be used for malicious activities and can harm international security.