Record-breaking Babar foils Australia in second Test

KARACHI: It was a survival mission right from the word go after Australia set Pakistan a mammoth victory target of 506 runs to win the second Test at the National Stadium.

The target was 88 runs more than the 418 achieved by West Indies against Australia at St John's in 2003 -- the highest successful fourth innings run-chase in Test history. And it was set by arguably the world's best team on a deteriorating National Stadium wicket.

Even to save the Test, Pakistan needed Herculean efforts from their batters. The trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique stepped forward to lead the rescue mission. Though Pakistan fell short of recording what would have been a historic triumph, they set a series of records on their way to a well-deserved draw by piling up 447-7 from 171.4 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam was their biggest star as he hit a career-best 196, the highest fourth innings score by a Test captain in history. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 104 from 177 balls after opener Abdullah Shafique impressed all with a rock-solid 96. Together, the trio blunted a potent Australian attack that included fancied pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and spinners Natan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

While Rizwan and Abdullah made worthy contributions, Pakistan's saviour was Babar. In an innings of epic proportions, Babar underlined his status as one of the world's best batters. He batted for over ten hours (603) minutes, which is the longest stay at the crease by a Pakistani batsman in the fourth innings. Shoaib Malik held the record for Pakistan previously having batted for 488 minutes against Sri Lanka in 2006. Babar faces 425 balls, another major feat.

His 196 is the highest fourth innings score by a Pakistani batter as he surpassed Younis Khan's unbeaten 171 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015. He bettered England's Mike Artherton's 185, previous the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings by 11 runs.