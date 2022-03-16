Experts demand end to toxic mercury lighting

Islamabad: In developing countries, the import and export of mercury-based fluorescent lighting are still going on despite the fact that the developed world has shifted to clean lighting to save itself from the poison of mercury.

This was stated by experts at an awareness-raising campaign jointly launched by Sustainable Development Policy Institute and other partners including Clean Lighting Coalition and Climate Action Network with the aim of phasing-out mercury-carrying fluorescent bulbs under the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

In his opening remarks, Michael Scholand, Technical and evidenced-base lead, Clean Lighting Coalition (CLiC) said that over the years, we have improved our lighting technology, but now it is time to shift to LED products. These products are not only energy-efficient but also mercury-free, he said adding that LEDs are the fastest and easiest way to upgrade luminaries, their installation is a hundred per cent safe and there is a zero per cent hassle in a simple lamp-to-lamp replacement. He further informed that LEDs were approved by the Minamata Convention on Mercury. He said that the data collected from more than 35 countries, finds that LEDs perform better and save substantial energy costs. The Asia-pacific region, he said, is fast shifting towards LED lighting, which will have both environmental dividends and energy efficiency for the regional countries.