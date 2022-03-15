Female cellphone thieves held from BRT

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar security team nabbed female cellphone thieves and recovered six stolen phones from their possession.

TransPeshawar spokesperson, Muhammad Umair, said that two female members of the cellphone thieves group involved in stealing phones from passengers in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) have been arrested by the security team of the company. He said six cellphones were recovered from their possession which had been stolen from female passengers. He said that the women were later handed over to the police.The official said that the BRT security team had also arrested and handed pickpockets to the police.