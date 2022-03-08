ECP issues notice to Azam Swati

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati for running the election campaign for a candidate of the Mansehra city council in the second phase of Local Government (LG) polls.

The district election commissioner of Mansehra in a notice issued to the minister directed him to explain his position before his office on March 10 at 11 am for violating the code of conduct for the LG elections.

The notice stated that the minister threatened voters with fund denial if they did not vote for Kamal Saleem, a candidate for the Mansehra city council. It mentioned that no public office holder or elected member shall use state resources to campaign for any candidate. The second phase of the LG elections will be held in 18 districts of KP on March 31.