Pashto song depicts girl’s desire for education

MARDAN: A new Pashto song depicting a young girl’s desire to receive education has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The song, “Za Maktab Ta Zam” will be released on March 8 to help promote girls’ education in the Pashtun belt.
The song has been sung and composed by prominent Pashto singer, Gulwareen Bacha while the lyrics have been written by Pashto poet Deedar Yousafzai.
“Listen to me my dear elder brother! Come to my support as I go to school. Going to school to bring the gift of the morning star for my people,” implores the song.
KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started a historic long march from Karachi on...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party provincial general secretary and former minister Shujah Salim Khan said on Sunday...
MANSEHRA: Applicants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who were denied election tickets, have announced to support...
LANDIKOTAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department from Peshawar arrested three suspects in a raid in Landikotal Bazaar,...
PESHAWAR: The Population Welfare Training Institute Peshawar organized a five days training workshop on “Population...
KHAR: Seven teenagers sustained injuries when an explosive device exploded in the Tarkho area in Mamond tehsil in...
Comments