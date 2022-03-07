Pashto song depicts girl’s desire for education

MARDAN: A new Pashto song depicting a young girl’s desire to receive education has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The song, “Za Maktab Ta Zam” will be released on March 8 to help promote girls’ education in the Pashtun belt.

The song has been sung and composed by prominent Pashto singer, Gulwareen Bacha while the lyrics have been written by Pashto poet Deedar Yousafzai.

“Listen to me my dear elder brother! Come to my support as I go to school. Going to school to bring the gift of the morning star for my people,” implores the song.