You pay my bills

A major reason for an increase in power outages across Karachi is power theft. Despite the fact that most areas have metres installed, people continue to steal electricity to avoid paying bills.
As a result, the victims of the theft are forced to pay heftier bills. The authorities concerned should look into the matter to end this issue.
Saima Fazal Din
Karachi
