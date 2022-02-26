Indonesian envoy holds interactive session with students

Islamabad: Indonesian ambassador Adam M. Tugio visited Iqra University Islamabad Campus (IUIC) to have an interactive discussion with the students to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly nations, says a press release.

The session was attended by IUIC Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam faculty members and students of the social sciences departments.

Ambassador Tugio informed the students about the opportunities available through Indonesia’s scholarship programs, emphasizing that the majority of the colleges that give scholarships are among the world’s top 500 universities, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2021.

He urged Pakistani students to apply for this scholarship program to have the opportunity to study in Indonesia.