Archbishop of Canterbury arrives on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrived at the Lahore airport on Friday on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Reports said Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will be received at Lahore Airport by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshal. During his three-day visit, the Archbishop would meet the President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister and various religious and political leaders. While Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Allama Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall would host a dinner in the honour of Archbishop of Canterbury.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the Archbishop of Canterbury is a spiritual leader of Christian community, and is being respected and loved all over the world. He said the people and the government of Pakistan welcomed the Archbishop, as his visit would promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Justin Welby will also visit Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town Lahore.