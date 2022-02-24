 
February 24, 2022
Twin trouble

February 24, 2022

Among the many problems faced by people in Pakistan, extreme poverty and a ballooning population are the most pressing. Millions of people are living below the poverty line, and ever-increasing inflation has made the situation worse.

Both these problems breed many others that put national security at stake. Unfortunately, nothing is being done to address these issues. Temporary relief or cosmetic measures cannot go far.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

