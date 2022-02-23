Foothills likely site for cricket stadium in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contemplating selecting Margalla Range foothills as a place to establish the state-of-the-art cricket stadium along with the five-star hotel.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during a press conference Tuesday revealed that the CDA was given a go-ahead to start the tendering process for the stadium alongside the international standard hotel.

“I have asked CDA Chairman Aamir Ahmed Ali to initiate the process to construct an international standard stadium and hotel in the capital. Soon the tendering process would start,” the interior minister said.

When ‘The News’ approached Naveed Elahi, member Planning CDA, he said that a few sites were under consideration for the construction of the stadium.

“The most likely site for the capital cricket complex is the foothill of Margalla Range. To be more precise, around the link road leading to Saidpur village.”

The surroundings already have two first-class venues — Marghzar and Shalimar Grounds. “Valuing the beauty of the surrounding, the place is ideal for the complex which would also have an international standard hotel. However, the final decision on the possible site has yet to be taken.”

Last month, the prime minister gave approval for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad and directed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to utilize all the resources to complete its construction as soon as possible.

It is believed that the stadium would be a joint venture of CDA/PCB.

“Efforts would be maximized to complete the construction of the stadium by 2025, enabling Pakistan to organise Champions Trophy matches at the newly constructed venue,” the PCB chairman said during his recent interaction with ‘The News’.

The most modern city of the country, Islamabad has no cricket stadium, though efforts had been made in the past to have an international standard venue, nothing concrete had been done. Even the land was allotted for the construction of stadium near Shakarparian but was later withdrawn.

It is believed that the stadium to be constructed in Islamabad will be the largest and the most modern cricket facility having all the modern facilities.