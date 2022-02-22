PTI announces dates of ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ against PPP-led govt

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has announced the schedule of PTI’s “Huqooq-e-Sindh March”, a proposed long march against the ‘incompetent and corrupt’ PPP-led Sindh government on February 26, a day before the Pakistan People Party’s “long march”, starting on February 27 from Karachi to Islamabad against the PTI-led federal government.

Reports said the PTI’s proposed “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” would be led and participated by the party’s central leadership, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The long march would start from Ghotki and reach Karachi in nine days, as passing through all the major cities of the province.

“The long march will begin from Ghotki on February 26, passing through Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on February 27, Qambar Shahdadkot and Larkana on February 28, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz and Nawabshah on March 1, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on March 2, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Mathiari on March 4 and Hyderabad on March 5,” announced the minister. The rally will reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through Jamshoro.

Reports said the PTI’s proposed long march that would be kicked off on February 27, is a strategy to counter the PPP’s planned long march. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday visited Thatta, Sujawal, Khoski, Golarchi, Badin, Mithi and Naukot on a day visit to mobilise the party’s workers and residents to attend the PTI’s long march. Talking to the media persons, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP’s march is not a march but an April fool.

“The people’s lives and honour of the daughters are not safe, as five members of Bhand community were brutally killed, children are dying in Thar, students are not getting textbooks in schools, and the medicines are not available in public hospitals during the PPP-led regime in Sindh,” he identified.

Haleem Sheikh said the PTI would hold a march from February 26 to expose the real face of the PPP that had deprived the people of Sindh to their all rights and basic facilities. The PTI leader further stated, “We have been fighting a battle for the provision of rights to the people in Sindh, so we have named the march as ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh March’ and the residents of Sindh, who want to get rid of the thieves and robbers of PPP, must join our hands.”

He said all the opposition parties have joined their hands against the PTI but their attempts for in-house or out of the house change had failed.“Prime Minister Imran Khan will not only complete this term but also he will form the government after the next general elections, as the PTI was the only party striving to provide the rights to the people,” he said.