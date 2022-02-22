Man murdered for honour in Mozang

LAHORE:The man whose body parts were chopped by unidentified people a few days ago in Mozang was actually murdered for honour, police said here on Monday.

Police arrested prime suspect identified as Naseem Ullah. According to the police, victim Ali Yar Muhammad had developed relationships with the wife of the accused. He hatched a plan to kill him. He abducted him and chopped his arms, legs and neck with a sharp-edged knife and dumped some body parts in a nearby drain and some in Rawalpindi. Police after arresting the accused recovered a few parts from the drain over his identification.

Valuables burnt: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in the Mustafa Town area on Monday. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported.

23 fare-dodgers: A special team of railway during a raid on Shah Hussain Express coming from Karachi caught 23 passengers travelling without tickets. The raid was carried out on the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division, Mian Tariq Latif. Divisional Commercial Officer Zeeshan Shehzad, Commercial Inspector Muhammad Akbar and a special team conducted the raid. A fine of Rs30,450 was collected from the dodgers. They checked brake van given on contract of Shah Hussain Express and found Pak-Afghan cargo more, but it was mentioned less in the record. Over Rs14,155 fine was imposed over this violation.

Labourer dies: A 50-year-old man died after roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Defence Housing Authority here on Monday. Labourers were at work when roof of the house fell on them. They were shifted to hospital where one of them died who was later identified as Munir Ali.

killed: An 11-year-old boy died after a dumper hit a bike in the Manga Mandi area Monday. Reportedly, the victim Tabish had been riding a bike along with another person. On GT Road near Manga Mandi, a speeding dumper hit their bike. The victims fell down and received injuries. Tabish died on the spot and the injured was shifted to hospital.

injured: A salesman was shot at and injured for offering resistance during a snatching bid in Green Town on Monday. Reportedly, the victim Awais was on his duty. Suddenly, two unidentified suspects barged into a shop. They on firearm tried to loot them. Awais offered resistance. The suspect resorted to firing leaving two bullet injuries at him.

accidents: Around 10 people died, whereas 1,184 were injured in 1,127 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 703 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 481 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.